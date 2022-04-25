Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians in the 37th game of ongoing IPL 2022 season, an official release stated. This was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakh while the rest of the members in the playing XI were fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lower.

"The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24," an official release stated.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs on Sunday to go fourth in the IPL points table.

The KL Rahul-led side has 10 points from eight matches while Mumbai Indians remain rock bottom after losing all their eight games.

In the match between both these sides, Lucknow Super Giants batted first and posted 168/6 in 20 overs, owing to Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 off just 62 balls.

In his knock, Rahul smashed 12 fours and 4 sixes.

Chasing 169, Mumbai Indians fell 36 runs short as they were restricted to 132/8. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma scored 39 and 38, respectively, but no other batter was able to stay at the crease for the long haul.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Krunal Pandya returned with three wickets while Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi and Ayush Badoni took one wicket each.