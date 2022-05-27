Jos Buttler hit a stunning unbeaten century - his fourth of the season - to help Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and set up a final against Gujarat Titans. Three-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy helped the Royals restrict RCB to 157/8, with Rajat Patidar hitting 58 for Faf du Plessis' side. From then on, it was the Buttler show as he finished unbeaten on 106 off 60 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and six sixes to flatten the opposition bowling and clinch a comprehensive win for the Royals.

With the century, Buttler equalled Virat Kohli's record of four tons in a single season.

Rajasthan Royals have now reached their first final since 2008, when they won the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is a sure-shot to win the Orange Cap this season and has taken his tally up to 818 runs. KL Rahul, with 616 runs is second in the run charts, followed by Quinton de Kock who has 508. Faf du Plessis is fourth with 468 runs while Shikhar Dhawan, with 460, is fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Wanindu Hasaranga, with the scalp of Sanju Samson, took the Purple Cap from Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished the match without a wicket. They both have 26 scalps each this season, but Hasaranga has a better economy rate. Chahal, however, will have the chance to finish as the lead wicket-taker when he plays the final.

Kagiso Rabada, with 23 wickets is third in the charts, followed by Umran Malik (22) and Kuldeep Yadav (21).