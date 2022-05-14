IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Will Look To End 4-Game Losing Streak
IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Score Updates: SRH will aim to end their four-game losing streak when they take on KKR at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.
IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: KKR, on the other hand, will look to capitalise on the momentum gained after winning vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous IPL 2022 game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Knight Riders and Sunrisers, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune
Hello and Welcome to Match 61 of #TATAIPL#KKR will take on #SRH at the MCA Stadium, Pune.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2022
Who are you rooting for?#KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/AdmvGlOBce