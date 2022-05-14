Kolkata Knight Riders were dealt a heavy blow in the form of an injury that has ruled all-rounder Pat Cummins out for the rest of IPL 2022. Cummins starred with the ball in their last match, a 52-run win over Mumbai Indians, and his absence would mean that their team balance takes a big hit when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad with an eye on keeping their playoff hopes alive. With Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee having played the last match -- and all of them likely to retain their places -- it would open up a chance for KKR to bring in an extra batter, possibly in the form of Sam Billings. This would see Sheldon Jackson potentially replaced by Shivam Mavi.

Here's how KKR could field their playing XI vs SRH:

Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane would be under the pump at the top of the order and would like to get some runs under his belt. He batted slowly in KKR's last game vs MI and scored 25 runs of 24 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer: Iyer has not been even close to the standards set by him in the last season. However, after an explosive knock against MI, he would want to go on a consistent run of form.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer started the tournament nicely but has slowly faded in crunch situations. He will aim to add to his tally of 336 runs from 12 matches.

Nitish Rana: Rana has stepped up when most of the batters have disappointed in games. He made sure to finish games and take KKR over the finishing line.

Rinku Singh: Rinku flourished with the bat recently and would look to continue the good run with the bat. He will also aim to bat deeper with the likes of Russell and Narine following him.

Andre Russell: Russell has been lauded for his clean and big-hitting abilities showcased in this IPL so far. The giant West Indian would look to add some quick runs lower down the order.

Sunil Narine: Narine has mostly fizzled out after showcasing glimpses of brilliance with the bat and would also aim to get into the wicket's column more often. His economy rate, however, has been splendid.

Sam Billings: Billings could replace Sheldon Jackson in the playing XI. Billings hasn't had the best of tournament and could aim to cement his place against their match vs SRH.

Shivam Mavi: The speedster could replace Cummins who was recently ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to an injury.

Promoted

Tim Southee: Southee has been crucial in getting the early wickets for KKR and against SRH, national teammate Williamson could be an early target.

Varun Chakaravarthy: Like Venkatesh, Varun's form has dipped which has in-turn affected KKR's depth. The mystery spinner will aim to outfox the batters yet again and take crucial wickets in the middle overs.