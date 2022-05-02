Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their five-match winless run when they face Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. After starting the season on a high note, KKR's form has massively dipped and they will look to get back to winnings ways. KKR's battling looks extremely unsettled, and the continuous chopping and changing has made things even worse. Star all-rounder Pat Cummins, who has missed the last three games, could make his return to the team. His presence will also add more depth to their batting.

Here's how KKR might line-up against RR:

Aaron Finch: The Australian batter has been pretty inconsistent in the three games he has played for the team. His form will be key for KKR in the games to come.

Venkatesh Iyer: The all-rounder is yet to replicate his form from last season. In 9 matches so far, Venkatesh has scored just 132 runs, including one fifty.

Nitish Rana: After a slow start to the season, Nitish Rana has stepped up with the bat for KKR in the last few games. In nine matches, Rana has scored 200 runs with the help of two fifties.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR skipper has been in good form this season, and has led from the front with the bat. In nine matches, Shreyas has scored 290 runs at an average of 36, including two fifties.

Andre Russell: The all-rounder has been excellent form with both bat and ball. In 9 matches so far, Russell has scored 227 runs and has also taken 10 wickets.

Baba Indrajith: The 27-year-old made his debut in the last game, scoring just six runs off eight balls. Indrajith, however, is likely to be given a longer rope.

Rinku Singh: It's been so far so good for Rinku Singh in a KKR shirt. In two matches, Rinku has played crucial knocks of 23 and 35, respectively. He will look to continue with the same momentum.

Pat Cummins: The Australian pacer is likely to make his return, and is likely to replace Tim Southee. Cummins' presence will add more firepower to their batting.

Sunil Narine: The West Indian all-rounder has been impressive for this year and has already taken seven wickets in nine games, while being highly economical.

Umesh Yadav: The veteran pacer has found his lost mojo in the ongoing season, picking 14 wickets in nine matches.

Harshit Pradeep Rana: Another youngster who will look to impress the management in the matches to come. Harshit made his debut in the last match, and took one wicket while conceding 24 runs.