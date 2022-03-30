Sanju Samson is known to hit big shots and going big comes naturally to him and this is the main reason why fans are always in awe when he is in full flow. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is no different and he praised the Rajasthan Royals skipper who scored 55 runs in no time in their win against the SunRisers Hyderabad. This knock enabled Rajasthan to post 210/6 and then bowlers displayed a complete performance to dismantle the SRH lineup.

"Once again Sanju Samson, he batted beautifully. I think his shot selection was really good. He realised the pace of the wicket was such that the ball was not turning, he looked for the straight boundaries. He used the pace of the deliveries by getting into good positions and he has got the power to clear any ground in the world," Shastri said on Star Sports during the mid-innings show of the RR-SRH game in Pune.

"He likes batting in Pune, he scored a century earlier here in the IPL. Even today, he looked in outstanding touch, had he been there for 5 overs, maybe (RR would have scored) 230. He showed the aggression that was needed and it was a good partnership with Devdutt Padikkal," the former Team India coach further stated.

In the match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson scored 55 while Devdutt Padikkal played a knock of 41 to help Rajasthan Royals go past the 200-run mark. Padikkal and Samson were involved in a 73-run stand for the third wicket.

Promoted

Samson scored 55 runs off just 27 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. Hyderabad was restricted to 149/7 and in the end, Rajasthan registered a comfortable 61-run win at the Mumbai Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Yuzvendra Chahal struck thrice for the Royals while Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult scalped two wickets each.