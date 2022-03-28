KL Rahul was visibly disappointed during the ongoing Match 4 of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) as the wicketkeeper-batter got dismissed for a golden duck at the hands of pacer Mohammed Shami. Rahul lost his wicket in the first delivery of the innings itself, receiving a full ball by his Team India teammate. Rahul tried to defend it, but saw it go past his outside edge to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for a catch. The umpire was initially unmoved but an excited Gujarat team reviewed it. In the replays, UltraEdge showed a spike which proved that there was a clear deflection and the 29-year-old had to depart for a golden duck.

Here is the video of Shami's wicket of Rahul:

Match 4 also marks the debut of both GT and LSG, who are in their debut IPL seasons.

Rahul joined Lucknow from Punjab Kings (PBKS), with whom he served as captain until IPL 2021. Meanwhile, Hardik was released by MI after IPL 2021. He joined Gujarat ahead of the mega auction and was instated as their skipper.

Meanwhile, Hardik's brother Krunal was roped in by Lucknow during the mega auction for Rs 8.25 crore, at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Initially, Gujarat captain Hardik won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow.