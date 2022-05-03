Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday. GT are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from nine fixtures, including eight wins and a defeat. In their previous outing, the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 43, winning by six wickets. Rahul Tewatia was Gujarat's star performer with an unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 25 balls. The all-rounder smacked five fours and two sixes as Gujarat reached 174 for four in 19.3 overs to chase down a target of 171 runs. Meanwhile, PBKS are seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games (four wins and five defeats). Led by Mayank Agarwal, they lost to former captain KL Rahul's side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), crashing to a 20-run defeat. Against GT, PBKS will be eyeing a better all-round display and all eyes will be on Liam Livingstone. The all-rounder started this season well but his form has dipped recently. If he finds his form against GT, the Englishman could lead PBKS to a win singlehandedly.

Here's the GT predicted XI vs PBKS:

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has been in good form for GT as an opener and has ensured that Matthew Wade has been left out of the lineup. He will be aiming to build on his momentum against Punjab on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill: The opener is beginning to find his touch once again and registered 31 runs off 28 balls against RCB, which consisted of four fours.

B Sai Sudharsan: The 20-year-old has been a good find for GT in the mega auction. He will be hoping to impress if given more chances to feature in IPL 2022.

Hardik Pandya: Despite getting dismissed for only three runs off five deliveries against RCB, Hardik Pandya is his side's highest run-scorer in their debut season. In eight games, he has registered 308 runs off eight fixtures, including three fifties.

David Miller: The South African has been hugely influential for Gujarat and slammed an unbeaten knock of 39 runs off 24 balls during the win vs RCB. His role as a middle-order batter could have a huge impact on the match result.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia has become a match-winner for Gujarat. He will be aiming to build on his excellent displays with the bat at the death.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan all-rounder hasn't been in good form with the ball in IPL 2022 but has made some crucial contributions with the bat.

Pradeep Sangwan: Pradeep Sangwan took two wickets in four overs against RCB, conceding only 19 runs. He accounted for the crucial dismissals of Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar and will be hoping to build on his form.

Alzarri Joseph: The West Indies pacer has taken five wickets in four games for Gujarat and is expected to keep his spot in the playing XI.

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson will be aiming to improve on his displays this season. The pacer has failed to be influential for GT and has taken 10 wickets in nine games.

Mohammed Shami: The India international has been his side's pace spearhead, bagging 14 wickets in nine matches so far.