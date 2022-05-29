Hardik Pandya and his Gujarat Titans team produced a bowling masterclass in the IPL 2022 final to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a below par total of 130/9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson decided to bat after winning the toss but the decision didn't work in their favour as Gujarat, led from the front by Hardik's fine spell of 3/17, tightened the screws on the Royals and never allowed them to get away.

Jos Buttler waged a lone battle but once he was sent back for 39 by Hardik, there wasn't much fight left in Royals' remaining batters.

Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan was once again at his best as he bowled a miserly spell of 1/18 in 4 overs, picking up the important wicket of Devdutt Padikkal.

Rashid ended the season with 19 wickets, one less than Mohammed Shami, who took 20 scalps to be Gujarat's highest wicket taker this season.

Speaking at the innings break, Rashid spoke about the plan that the Titans had.

"The wicket was pretty good to bowl, we bowled the right areas which was always important. I knew that the wicket was helping me and just bowled the right areas. I don't have too many plans, just keep it simple for him (Buttler), if he goes after me, the chances of me getting his wicket is higher.

"We just wanted to be tight and put the pressure on him (on the game plan). I wanted to bring my length back, and I wanted to adjust my length on this wicket. There was enough turn for me, that helped me get wickets and helped the team in the middle overs. ​It's a simple game, just focus on your own skill, not worry about things that you can't control. This is the first time I'm playing in front of such a big crowd, we didn't want to think it's the final, just keep it simple (was the mantra)," Rashid said.