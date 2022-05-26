The Royal Challengers Bangalore found an unlikely hero in their Eliminator match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Batting first, RCB's top batting stars like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell failed to get going but the unheralded Rajat Patidar, playing only his seventh game of the season, scored 112* as his side reached a massive 207/4 in 20 overs. The Du Plessis-led team ultimately won by 14 runs and booked a berth in the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

Patidar's performance was lauded by former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri. "When you have a special innings from the youngster, Rajat Patidar, a replacement player batting as if he has been playing the IPL for the past decade. Stunning shots, brave, not affected by the occasion, not overawed by the opponents or bowling attack He was fantastic," Shastri said on Star Sports.

"He set the game up for RCB. From Lucknow's point of view, they didn't help themselves by dropping those catches but that's part and parcel of the game. Patidar will say that 'I will take that. When I'm striking it that well, I deserve that little bit of luck.' And he was simply brilliant."

Patidar looked effortless with his slices, punches, counter-punches and drives to tower over the rest. And to make Patidar's story more interesting, he wasn't picked from auction this season and joined the team after start when a player called Luvnith Sisodia was injured. Had Sisodia been alright, RCB wouldn't have required services of Patidar, who made 65,000 at Eden Gardens stand on their feet.