Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard share a close bond on and off the field, with the former referring to the latter as his "best friend" numerous times. However, the two are on opposing ends whenever Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, despite the rivalry between CSK and MI, the two West Indians always find time for each other, in some way or the other. On Thursday, Pollard and Bravo had a small interaction before the match and the CSK all-rounder greeted the Mumbai Indians player by touching his feet. After that, Pollard hugged Bravo and the duo chatted for a bit.

It is important to note that Pollard had announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday evening. Pollard was a part of the West Indies T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2012. He had led the country in 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings proved to be a humdinger and, in the end, Ravindra Jadeja's CSK emerged triumphant on the last ball by three wickets. It took a special knock by MS Dhoni to take CSK over the line.

Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 28 runs off 13 balls with the help of three fours and one six to take CSK home. In the final over, Dhoni hit 16 runs off the final four balls and Mumbai Indians pacer Jaydev Unadkat was left searching for answers.

In the end, Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo remained unbeaten on 28 and 1, respectively for CSK. With the ball in hand, Bravo had returned with figures of 2-36.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/7 after CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary returned with three wickets. Choudhary dismissed Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis. Pollard had scored 14 runs off 9 balls with one four and a six.

Tilak Varma top-scored for Mumbai Indians with a knock of 51 off 43 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

With this win, CSK now have four points and they are placed ninth in the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom after having lost all their seven games.