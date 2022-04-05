Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2022 but lost to Gujarat Titans in their next game. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Delhi Capitals could also welcome back two of their key overseas stars -- Anrich Nortje and David Warner. While Warner was on international duty with the Australian team in Pakistan, Nortje has been nursing an injury but looks primed to make his comeback.

On Monday, Delhi Capitals sent out a warning to their IPL rivals by sharing of the South African pacer back in training.

"Anrich Nortje. Training. That's it. That's the post," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

The South African superstar was among four players retained by the franchise. Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw were the others.

The fact that Delhi Capitals let go of Nortje's compatriot and fellow pacer Kagiso Rabada, speaks volumes about the faith they have in him.

Nortje has been in sparkling form for Delhi in the last two seasons.

Promoted

In 2020, he played 16 matches, taking 22 wickets at an average of 23.27 and an economy rate of 8.39.

In 2021, the South African fast bowler played just eight matches but had a huge impact. He took 12 wickets at an average of 15.58 at an economy rate of 6.16.