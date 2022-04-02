The IPL 2022 is up and running and the first week saw some enthralling cricket action. Delhi Capitals batter Tim Seifert was in the spotlight in the franchise's first game as he took a stunner to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard. The Rishabh Pant-led side will now square off against Gujarat Titans on Saturday evening and ahead of the game, Seifert was seen being taught a new dance step by his Delhi Capitals teammates.

Delhi Capitals shared a video on their Instagram handle and in the small clip, Seifert can be seen learning the "bulb utaaro" step from the movie 'Vicky Donor'.

"Seifert ki battery charge rehndi hai. His DC Induction is now complete," wrote Delhi Capitals as the caption.

In the video shared by Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel can be seen teaching Seifert the dance step from 'Vicky Donor' while Kuldeep Yadav looks on.

Delhi Capitals had won their opening game against Mumbai Indians by four wickets. The franchise had lost their top-order while chasing 178, but Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav rose to the challenge to take their side over the line.

Promoted

In the game against Mumbai Indians, Seifert scored 21 runs off just 14 balls with the help of 4 boundaries.

Delhi Capitals will now look to keep their winning momentum going and would hope to defeat Gujarat Titans in order to remain undefeated in IPL 2022. The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.