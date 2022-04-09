IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings in the 17th match of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. Chennai Super Kings have had a disastrous start to their IPL 2022 season so far, having lost all their games in the competition. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will look to make a comeback and defeat SunRisers Hyderabad who themselves have lost their opening two games. Both sides have failed to give a complete performance and all three departments of the game have not clicked in unison. Both franchises would hope for a better performance to open their account this season and gain some much-needed momentum. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

