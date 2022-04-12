Shivam Dube was in fantastic form during Match 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday. The all-rounder played an unbeaten knock of 95 runs off 46 balls, hammering five fours, eight sixes. Dube's blistering knock helped Chennai post 216 for four in 20 overs, setting a target of 217 runs. With his power-hitting skills in full display, Dube also smashed a 102-metre six in the final over. Receiving a poor delivery from Josh Hazlewood in the first delivery of the 20th over, Dube effortlessly skied it over long-on for a massive maximum!

Here is the video of Dube's 102-metre six vs RCB:

Other than Dube's knock, Robin Uthappa also narrowly missed out on a century for CSK, slamming 88 runs off 50 balls. The veteran opener also bagged four fours and nine sixes.

Dube was bought by CSK for Rs 4 crore at the mega auction ahead of the ongoing season, at a base price of Rs 50 lakhs. He represented RR last season, having joined them for Rs 4.40 crore.

In the ongoing season, Dube has proved to be a crucial cog in the CSK unit. In 28 IPL matches, he has registered 511 runs and taken four wickets.