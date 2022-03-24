Twitter went into a state of meltdown on Thursday as MS Dhoni handed over Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan joined the bandwagon in congratulating the Team India all-rounder and also wished him luck for his new responsibility. Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer wrote, "Baapu time is right for you. Go well on your new responsibility @imjadeja".

Baapu time is right for you. Go well on your new responsibility @imjadeja — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 24, 2022

The announcement has come just days before the beginning of IPL 2022, which is scheduled to start on March 26. CSK will take on KKR in the season-opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and it will also mark Jadeja's first game as CSK skipper.

Dhoni, who was bought by the franchise in the inaugural season in 2008, has captained CSK to four IPL titles in his 12 seasons as skipper. The franchise's most recent title was in IPL 2021, when they defeated KKR in the final.

Also, Jadeja was one of the four players to be retained by CSK after IPL 2021. The other three cricketers are Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In total, Jadeja has played in 200 IPL games and has registered 2386 runs with a high score of 62*. In the bowling department, he has taken 127 wickets including three four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

Last season during CSK's victorious campaign, Jadeja smacked 227 runs in 16 games and also took 13 wickets.