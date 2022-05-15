In the match against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned out to be really unlucky as he foxed David Warner and the ball hit the stumps, but the bails did not fall and the left-handed Australian survived. In the end, Warner remained unbeaten on 52 as he guided Delhi Capitals to a victory. Now, Chahal has advocated for a rule change, saying if the ball hits the stumps and the bails light up but don't get dislodged, it should still be given out.

"We can do that because at a crucial time, and it is a big event or match or final, then something like this happens because if the ball hits the wicket, then it should be out. If it is given not out just because the bails have not fallen off, then it could cost you a match. It definitely will affect the (bowling) team," Chahal told ESPNcricinfo.

In the ninth over of DC's chase of 161, Warner was bowled by Chahal. However, the bails did not fall and Warner managed to survive. The incident left everyone stunned.

"Since it was first time this happened with me, even I was shocked because the ball hit the wickets and the bails did not fall. If such a thing happens at a crucial time especially with a batsman like Warner, who does not offer too many chances… so if he had got out at that juncture then probably the match result could have been different," said Chahal.

Talking about his plan against Warner, Chahal said: ""The way he plays with a short backlift [trying to hit squarer of the pitch], I wanted to create the gap [between the bat and the ball] because if the ball is turning, I have to go for the wicket."

The LED-stump technology is now being used to adjudicate three forms of dismissals -- bowled, stumpings, and run-outs. As per the current rules, the bails need to fall off the top of the stumps for the batter to be out.

In the match between DC and RR, Mitchell Marsh scored 89 off 62 balls to help Rishabh Pant-led side register a win by eight wickets to keep their IPL playoffs hopes alive.

The Australian all-rounder shared a match-winning 143-run stand with compatriot Warner, who scored an unbeaten 52 off 41, as Delhi won with 11 balls to spare.

Talking about Chahal, the leg-spinner is currently the joint highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season, with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga both of whom have taken 23 wickets each.