Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to move back to winning ways as they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RR have won three of the five games so far, and are looking pretty settled as a team. While Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer have added firepower to their batting, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult have delivered the goods with the ball. Boult missed the last match, and could make a comeback against KKR as RR look to make a couple of changes

Here's how RR might line-up against KKR:

Jos Buttler: The explosive England batter has already hit the ground running in the IPL, and is currently leading the Orange Cap race. He has scored 272 runs in five matches, and will look to add more to his tally.

Devdutt Padikkal: The young batter has got starts but has failed to convert them into big scores. However, looking at his batting so far, a big knock from Padikkal is just around the corner.

Sanju Samson:Samson started the season on a high but his form has deteriorated in the last few games. He will look to make amends in the games to come.

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indian powerhouse is going through a purple patch and will look to continue on the same. So far, Hetmyer has scored 111 runs in five matches at a strike rate of over 177.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag was bought back by RR during the mega auction but the player is yet to repay the faith shown by the franchise. He will be required to play a bigger role, in order to save his place in the team.

James Neesham: Neesham made his RR debut in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. He, however, did not have the best of impact with the bat, and was also taken for a few runs. He will look to right the wrong in the games to come.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran spinner has really struggled to find consistency this season. Ashwin has picked up just one wicket so far, and has leaked a few runs as well. He really needs to pull up his socks, especially with the games coming thick and fast.

Trent Boult: The New Zealand pacer missed the last game, and his absence was badly felt by the team as the rest of the bowlers leaked runs in the death. His return could boost RR's chances in the match.

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini missed the last two games and could replace young pacer Kuldeep Sen, who has leaked a lot of runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leggie has ruled the roost with his bowling so far, taking 12 wickets in five matches. He, however, was pretty expensive in the last match and will look to bounce back with a good show.

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna started the season shakily but has bowled well in the last few matches. In five games so far, he has picked up four wickets, and will look to continue in the same rhythm.