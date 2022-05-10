When Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants take the field against each other on Tuesday evening at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, spinner Rashid Khan will look to complete a huge milestone in his T20 career. The Gujarat Titans spinner is on the cusp of taking 450 wickets across all T20s and is just four wickets away from reaching the landmark. So far in the ongoing season, the spinner has taken 11 wickets at an average of 27.36.

When Rashid does complete the 450 wickets landmark, he will be just the third bowler after Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir to do so.

The spinner has once again managed to be economical as he has conceded runs at an economy rate of 6.40 this season.

Rashid's best return this season came against Punjab Kings as he registered figures of 3-22.

Talking about all T20s, Rashid has played 322 games, scalping 446 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36. The Afghanistan spinner's best return in the shortest format is 6-17.

Rashid is no mug with the bat either and he is just two sixes away from completing 100 T20 sixes as well.

Earlier this season, Rashid Khan had completed 100 wickets in the IPL.

Currently, Gujarat Titans are at second place in the points table and they will square off against LSG who are at the top spot.

Both these teams have 16 points but Lucknow are ahead on the basis of net run-rate. When these two sides had faced each other earlier this season, it was Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans that came out trumps.