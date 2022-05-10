IPL 2022, LSG vs GT LIVE Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Face Gujarat Titans In Top-Of-The-Table Clash
IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live IPL Score Updates: LSG face GT in their Indian Premier League match, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
In a top-of-the-table clash, table toppers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 57 of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Tuesday. Lucknow are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 11 games, including eight wins and three defeats. The KL Rahul-led side are also in a four-match unbeaten run and will be aiming to stretch that against GT. Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led side are second in the standings with 16 points from 11 games (eight wins and three defeats), but with a lower net run rate than LSG. GT's net run rate is +0.120, which is lower than Lucknow's +0.703. Gujarat have lost their last two matches and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:17 (IST)IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Live: Head-to-headBoth sides have faced each other only once with IPL 2022 being their debut. GT came out on top in Match 4, winning by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Mohammed Shami received the Player of the Match award for taking three wickets in four overs, conceding only 25 runs.
