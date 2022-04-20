Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 32 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Punjab will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after losing their previous fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. The Mayank Agarwal-led side lost by seven wickets and will be aiming for an all-round improvement. Currently, PBKS are seventh in the league standings with six points from six fixtures, including three wins and three defeats.

Here's our predicted XI for PBKS for their match against DC:

Shikhar Dhawan:Shikhar Dhawan could only muster eight runs off 11 balls during Punjab's recent defeat vs SRH and will be aiming to anchor his side's innings on Wednesday. In the ongoing season, the Indian opener has registered 205 runs.

Mayank Agarwal:The Punjab captain missed the previous fixture due to injury but was in good form against MI before that with a knock of 52 runs off 32 balls. He is expected to be fit for the match and will be hoping to put in a talismanic display for PBKS.

Jonny Bairstow:The Englishman hasn't yet found his footing in IPL 2022. Against SRH, he was dismissed for 12 runs off only 10 balls. He will be eyeing a better showing.

Liam Livingstone:Liam Livingstone has been Punjab's star performer this season and was once again at his best vs SRH. The all-rounder smacked 60 runs off 33 balls and will be hoping to build on his momentum.

Jitesh Sharma: Jitesh Sharma has been contributing well to the team as a wicketkeeper and has also been handy with the bat.

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan hasn't been at his best in the ongoing season and is yet to showcase his power-hitting skills.

Odean Smith:Odean Smith has been highly inconsistent for PBKS this season. He will be hoping to improve and make an all-round contribution to the franchise.

Kagiso Rabada:PBKS' pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been highly disciplined in IPL 2022 and will once again be leading their bowling department.

Rahul Chahar:Rahul Chahar is his side's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season with 10 dismissals from six fixtures.

Promoted

Vaibhav Arora:Since his impressive debut vs CSK, Vaibhav Arora has been clueless for PBKS and was poor against SRH. However, the management is expected to back him for the upcoming fixture too.

Arshdeep Singh:A highly economical bowler, Arshdeep Singh is expected to keep his place in the PBKS playing XI and will be hoping to add more wickets to his tally.