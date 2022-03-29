Cricket fans have been waiting eagerly to see Hardik Pandya bowl full-tilt and their wish came true during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. The Gujarat skipper bowled his entire quota of four overs, however, he did not manage to take a single wicket. Hardik conceded 37 runs in his four overs and Lucknow batters Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni took a special liking to him. Meanwhile, former India batter Wasim Jaffer had a priceless reaction to Hardik coming on to bowl.

Jaffer shared a video from an Ajay Devgan movie. Taking to Twitter, Jaffer wrote: "Hardik Pandya comes on to bowl! Indian fans. #LSGvsGT #IPL2022."

Hardik Pandya bowled deliveries around the 125-130 kmph range. He might have gone wicketless against Lucknow, but it was will be a pleasing sign for the Indian selectors to see him bowl the entire quota of four overs.

In the match against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow found themselves at 29/4, but Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni played knocks of 55 and 54 to help LSG post 158/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

However, the score did not prove to be enough as Gujarat Titans chased down the total with five wickets in hand. Rahul Tewatia played an unbeaten knock of 40 to help Gujarat get over the line.