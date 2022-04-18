On Sunday, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune was witness to some spectacular cricket by Gujarat Titans (GT), who defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thriller to strengthen their position at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Points Table. Thanks to blistering knocks from David Miller (94*) and Rashid Khan (40), GT fought back after losing early wickets to chase down CSK's target of 170 runs. The comeback was highly impressive and even former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer lauded GT in his own unique style.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer shared a hilarious meme which, according to him, described best how GT "stole" the win vs CSK.

"This is exactly how Miller stole the win from CSK! #GTvCSK #IPL2022."

This is exactly how Miller stole the win from CSK! #GTvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ASJHhBOytz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 17, 2022

GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad roared back to form with a dazzling innings of 73 runs off 48 deliveries. Middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu accompanied Gaikwad well and helped CSK race past the 150-run mark.

However, it was Jadeja's quick-fire knock of 22 runs off 12 balls that took CSK to 169/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, GT got off to the worst start possible and lost Wriddhiman Saha (11), Shubman Gill (0), Vijay Shankar (0) and Abhinav Manohar (12) cheaply.

Promoted

Despite being on the backfoot in the run-chase, David Miller came out all guns blazing and played a breathtaking knock of 94 not out that included eight fours and six sixes. Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan showcased his skills with the bat and scored 40 runs off 21 balls as GT raced to a three-wicket win eventually.

GT are now placed at the top of the table with 10 points in six games.