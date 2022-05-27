Rajat Patidar was the unlikely hero for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday. He scored an unbeaten 112 as RCB scored 207/4 in 20 overs. LSG fell short by 14 runs in the chase. Patidar's innings stood out in the match as he hit 12 fours and seven sixes. Three of those maximums came in the 16th over, bowled by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. One of the sixes flew over deep mid-wicket and had VVS Laxman, former Indian cricket team player and current NCA director, in awe.

Watch: VVS Laxman's reaction to Rajat Patidar's six

Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that took Royal Challengers Bangalore a step closer to the final after out-batting Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator.

RCB will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans' opposition for Sunday's final. Courtesy Patidar's 54-ball 112 not out, which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes, RCB literally knocked the stuffing out of the LSG attack, piling an imposing 207 for 4 in 20 overs.

For LSG, the only saving grace was Mohsin Khan's figures of 1 for 25.

Promoted

In reply, KL Rahul's 78 off 59 balls didn't make much of an impact save beefing his individual run-tally as LSG finished on 193 for 6 after 20 overs.

If Patidar's hundred set it up nicely for RCB, no words of praise will be enough for the brilliant Harshal Patel (4-0-25-1), whose 18th over full of wide yorkers and off-cutter variations decisively tilted the match in his team's favour.