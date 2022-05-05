Former India batter Virender Sehwag feels Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant should find the right balance between playing responsibly and scoring runs with a good strike rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In nine matches, Pant has scored 234 runs at a strike rate of 149.04 and is yet to score a fifty this season, having been dismissed in the 40s three times. Ahead of DC's game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Sehwag said that the wicketkeeper-batter has failed to find the right balance in his game.

"Yes, Pant should play with a bit of responsibility. But when he does that, the strike rate falls. On the other hand, when he tries to play freely, he gets out. He needs to find the right balance wherein he is able to play freely while batting till the end. Pant must not carry any baggage and play like the Pant of old. A run-a-ball 40 doesn't suit Pant and doesn't take the team anywhere," Sehwag said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Pant scored a 30-ball 44 in the previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but DC lost the match by six runs.

Chasing a target of 196, DC were restricted to a total of 189 for seven.

Earlier, KL Rahul's knock of 77 had powered LSG to a total of 195 for three in 20 overs.

Promoted

With just four wins from nine games so far, DC find themselves seventh in the IPL 2022 table with eight points.

DC will now take on SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 5.