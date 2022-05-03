Currently in decent form this season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson will be aiming to lead his side comfortably to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs. Despite losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous fixture on Tuesday, the franchise is third in the IPL 2022 with 12 points from 10 matches including six wins and four defeats. Speaking with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, the wicketkeeper-batter spoke about playing under Rahul Dravid in RR and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), where the former India captain served as mentor.

Samson revealed that he would write the legendary cricketer's advice in a notebook. "Those three-four years that I spent with him, I feel I've almost asked him everything. Everything is still written in my notebook. After talking to him, I would go back to my room and quickly jot down what he said", said the RR skipper.

Talking about his stint with Delhi Daredevils, Samson revealed how Dravid motivated the youngsters in the team. "Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant were there. We all had that kind of experience with Rahul Dravid, to learn from him. I remember he called 4-5 of us and told us "I think all of you will play for India one day". That was very special for every youngster in that team", he said.

In the ongoing IPL season, the 27-year-old has registered 298 runs in 10 games, including two half-centuries. Rajasthan will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next fixture on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.