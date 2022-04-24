Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli is currently going through a lean patch with the bat as he has managed to score just 119 runs in eight matches. Kohli's last international ton came in 2019 against Bangladesh and since then, the three-figure mark has eluded the former skipper. Recently, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri suggested that Virat should look to take a break as he looks "overcooked". Now, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has also said that there is something different about the India batter but he backed Kohli to return to form soon.

"In the last game, where Delhi Capitals played against them, there was something tiny bit different with Virat. Because I have seen him before, I have played against him and with him for a couple of years at RCB. It looked like his energy was a little bit different, a little bit off. The thing with Virat is that he is always so amped every time he goes out to bat, every time he is in the field. It is superhuman what he has been able to do so far and sustained for such a long period of time. He's a freak of nature with the intensities he's able to continue to keep up in his game," Watson said on The Grade Cricketer's Podcast.

"And the other night, it was just the other night I felt his battery was just a tiny bit off. In the end, he is human, even though everything he has done is just about he's superhuman especially with the intensity he has been able to take to every single game but at some stage and it wouldn't surprise me if in and around the Indian stuff or him stepping down as captain, that's going to suck a lot of energy out of him because I know how much it meant to him," he further stated.

Kohli had first stepped down as India's T20I skipper and then Rohit Sharma was made the ODI captain as chief selector Chetan Sharma in a press conference explained how the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball formats.

After the Test series loss against South Africa, Kohli then gave up the captaincy in the longest format of the game as well.

"Whatever went on there would have been a big call for him to step down as captain for India. So, at some stage it is going to take a toll in a little way. The energy is a tiny bit off but if he gets into a battle on the field, he'll find that energy it straight away because that's the type of batsman he is and type of person he is. He's always up for a battle. He will find that switch, he'll find it," Watson said.