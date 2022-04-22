Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR, led by Sanju Samson, went past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs in their last fixture and are likely to keep their playing XI intact for their fixture vs DC as well. RR had roared back to winning ways after a rare blemish vs Gujarat Titans (GT) and will be keen to make it five wins from seven games. They are currently third in the IPL 2022 points table with four wins from six matches and will look towards Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal to help them get over the line once again.

Here's how Rajasthan Royals could line-up for their fixture vs Delhi Capitals:

Jos Buttler: England's Buttler has been in top form this season, scoring two centuries in the first six matches for RR at the top order. He is averaging 75 and has already hit 375 runs in IPL 2022.

Devdutt Padikkal: Much has been expected of Padikkal ever since his transfer from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the stylish left-handed batter is yet to fulfil the expectations at RR. In 6 matches, he has scored 138 runs at an average of 23.

Sanju Samson: The skipper's form with the bat has been patchy so far, hitting 155 runs including one fifty. However, he has led the team brilliantly and has made some brilliant decisions this season.

Karun Nair: Nair has been given a huge responsibility to carry the team forward at the number four spot. However, his strike-rate could be a concern going forward in the tournament.

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indian has been nothing but spectacular this season. He has hit the ball at a strike-rate of almost 180 and is averaging close to 75 with the bat.

Riyan Parag: Although Parag's inclusion has been questioned in recent matches, the youngster has more or less delivered when it mattered the most. However, he will look to finish matches and help RR gain crucial points going forward.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin castled Andre Russell with a peach of a delivery which showcases the bowler's impressive skillset in this format. He remains a key figure in this line-up.

Trent Boult: The left-arm pacer has been quite expensive in IPL 2022 with an economy of over 8. But, his seven wickets have all come in crucial intervals of the game.

Prasidh Krishna: The Indian pacer has been good in patches and will be aiming to get into the wickets column against DC's high-profile batting line-up.

Promoted

Obed McCoy: McCoy returned with impressive figures as he took the important wicket of Sheldon Jackson in RR's last match against KKR and could keep his place for the side's fixture vs DC.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The hat-trick and five-wicket haul hero captured everyone's attention in the last game vs KKR. His spell proved to a decisive one as KKR lost the game by 7 runs.