Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is one of the most exciting talents in world cricket, but has failed to live up to the expectations of the cricketing fraternity, especially in international cricket. Despite showing signs of promise, Samson has failed to deliver consistently at the big stage. Despite agreeing that Samson has matured a bit, former India head coach Ravi Shastri suggested that the 27-year-old batter should add more discipline to his game if he wants to get big scores like Virat Kohli.

"When I look at him this season, I see a sense of calmness. That maturity has crept in. I just have the feeling that he might have a good one this year. I feel he will be a lot more consistent this season. He has got a side around him that will make him feel relaxed and continue to play his natural game which is to attack and he can score," Shastri said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri, however, was critical of Samson's shot-selection at times, saying that the player needs to work on the same in order to improve his performances.

Shastri had another piece of advice for Samson, saying that the latter should try to read the opposition bowlers just like former India captain Virat Kohli, who has been winning games for the country with his discipline and control.

"The way you want to see Samson up the ante is by reading the opposition a little more and then comes the choice of shots. Which are the shots that will be more profitable and then you anticipate that from that particular bowler. This is where Kohli is far more mature, disciplined and in control and hence the bigger scores. If Sanju can get that into his game, reading the opposition a little bit more than just see it and hit it, he will get there. Because he can take off," he signed off.