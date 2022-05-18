Rajasthan Royals currently have 16 points from 13 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table. A win in their last league match on Friday against Chennai Super Kings will take them into the play-offs. Out of their last three matches, RR have won two and hence would fancy their chances going into the game against the defending champions. So, the mood in the RR camp is very upbeat and their star trio Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and KC Cariappa played a prank on teammate Prasidh Krishna.

In a video, that was tweeted by Rajasthan Royals, Chahal and the others can be seen making Krishna do some funny acts. All the while, Krishna thought that it was a photoshoot, while the other players kept instructing the pranks from another room on a phone.

He was made to sing a song from Hindi movie "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", say a dialogue from "KGF 2" and do various other things. Chahal, Padikkal and Cariappa then came out of their room and met Krishna to tell him that he was being pranked.

"Violence, violence, violence - Skiddy's mood after this shoot, thanks to @devdpd07, @cariappa14 & @yuzi_chahal,” tweeted the franchise along with the video.

Earlier, the 31-year-old Chahal was asked by ESPNcricinfo about whom did he enjoy bowling the most with between Kuldeep Yadav and RR teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. After a thought, Chahal chose Kuldeep and also explained his selection.

"Kuldeep because we have played so many matches together, and I have the kind of bond with him where we can communicate without even speaking", he said.

"That's the kind of connection I have with him", he further added.