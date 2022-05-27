Early on in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Qualifier 2 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an enthusiastic fan got past security and ran onto the pitch and got right up to Virat Kohli at the striker's end. The fan went up to Kohli and quickly ran back, jumping and throwing his fists in the air in jubilation. The incident comes after a pitch invader was carried off by a policeman on his shoulders in RCB's Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

Watch: Pitch invader runs up to Virat Kohli, celebrates as he runs back

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Virat Kohli started strong for RCB, hitting Trent Boult for a six in the first over, but was the first wicket to fall as he edged one behind in the second over off Prasidh Krishna to depart for just 7 off 8 deliveries.

Krishna went on to register figures of 3/22 to help restrict RCB to 157/8, while Obed McCoy also bowled a brilliant spell of 3/23.

Rajat Patidar followed up his magnificent unbeaten century in the Eliminator with a 42-ball 58 against the Royals before falling prey to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Faf du Plessis was RCB's next best batter with his sedate 25, while Maxwell managed to hit 24 off 13 deliveries before falling to Boult.

Promoted

A late collapse meant RCB could not finish very strong, with the usually reliable Dinesh Karthik falling for just 6 off seven deliveries.

Shahbaz Ahmed finished unbeaten on 12 off 8 to help them get to 157/8.