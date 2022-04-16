SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday to continue their resurgence after losing their first two matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Nitish Rana's 54 and Andre Russell's 49* helped KKR reach 175/8 after a flurry of early wickets. T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, picking up three wickets, while Umran Malik scalped two. Then, a 94-run partnership between Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram ensured they would cruise to their third win on the trot despite losing their openers in the Powerplay. Tripathi hit 71 off 37, while Markram finished unbeaten on 68 off 36 deliveries.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table, with eight points from five matches. They are followed by six teams who all have six points so far and are only separated by Net Run Rate, although KKR have played one match more than the others.

Rajasthan Royals are second in the table, followed by Punjab Kings at third and then KKR at fourth. Lucknow Super Giants are fifth, while Royal Challengers Bangalore at sixth and SRH at 7th are the other teams with three wins in the tournament so far.

Delhi Capitals are eighth, with four points from as many matches, while Chennai Super Kings are ninth, having won just the one match this season.

Mumbai Indians, win-less after five matches, are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap race

Friday's match did not disturb the list of top run-scorers so far this season. Jos Buttler leads the charts with 272 runs, while Hardik Pandya is second with 228 runs. Shivam Dube (207 runs) is third, followed by Shubman Gill (200 runs) and Shimron Hetmyer (197 runs) at fourth and fifth respectively.

Purple Cap race

Yuzvendra Chahal, with 12 wickets, continues to lead the race for the Purple Cap, but T Natarajan's three wickets against KKR puts him in second place with 11 scalps so far this season. He is followed by Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Wanindu Hasaranga at third, fourth and fifth respectively, with all three having picked 10 wickets each so far.