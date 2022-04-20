New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer, Devon Conway, threw a glorious pre-wedding bash which was attended by the entire CSK contingent recently. The party saw several Indian and overseas players as well as the support staff members rock the party in traditional Indian wear as they congratulated Conway ahead of his marriage to fiancee Kim Watson. Attendees included MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, coach Stephen Fleming and many others.

Here are some of the pictures and videos from the event:

More More pic.twitter.com/HzCagxbbZw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2022

Devonum Deviyum!

Happy Whistles for the soon-to-be's! Wishing all the best to Kim & Conway for a beautiful life forever!#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/yPJe5DBQQK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2022

Pudhu Maapillai ku Hip Hip Hoorayy!

When the Superfam came together to celebrate Conway's pre wedding #WeddingWhistles #YelloveIsInTheAir #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/UCa7xQSB5v — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2022

Conway, who has played one match in the IPL so far, is yet to find a footing for CSK. He had a forgettable debut where he was out for only 3 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022 opener.

CSK have had a tough start to this season with only one win in six matches.

Promoted

Under the leadership of Jadeja, CSK have been found wanting in crunch situations which has resulted them in failing to cross the finishing line.

However, they will aim to get things back on track when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on April 21.