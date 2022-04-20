IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Other CSK Players Rock Devon Conway's Pre-Wedding Party With Traditional Indian Wear. See Pics
IPL 2022: The entire Chennai Super Kings contingent attended Devon Conway's pre-wedding bash and looked terrific in their traditional Indian wear.
Highlights
- MS Dhoni and other CSK players attended Devon Conway's pre-wedding party
- Conway made 3 runs in his only IPL match
- CSK have won 1 match so far in IPL 2022
New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer, Devon Conway, threw a glorious pre-wedding bash which was attended by the entire CSK contingent recently. The party saw several Indian and overseas players as well as the support staff members rock the party in traditional Indian wear as they congratulated Conway ahead of his marriage to fiancee Kim Watson. Attendees included MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, coach Stephen Fleming and many others.
Here are some of the pictures and videos from the event:
More More pic.twitter.com/HzCagxbbZw— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2022
Devonum Deviyum!— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2022
Happy Whistles for the soon-to-be's! Wishing all the best to Kim & Conway for a beautiful life forever!#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/yPJe5DBQQK
Sivapu Manjal Pachai - Part 2! #SuperFam #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/eyf0K0Ky9N— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2022
Maapilai with Thol Kodukkum thozhans! #WeddingWhistles #YelloveIsInTheAir #WhistlePodu https://t.co/v3boCGSb5A pic.twitter.com/AzDvpHgH5Y— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2022
Conway Kudumbathaar! Selfie with the Maapillai Side!#WeddingWhistles #YelloveIsInTheAir #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/h4ngrhXMtB— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2022
Pudhu Maapillai ku Hip Hip Hoorayy!— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2022
When the Superfam came together to celebrate Conway's pre wedding #WeddingWhistles #YelloveIsInTheAir #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/UCa7xQSB5v
Now showing - Kim & Conway Wedding Cassette !— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2022
https://t.co/oYBPQHs25f!#WeddingWhistles #Yellove pic.twitter.com/pTLdQgTa5n
Colourful Kaatchis from the last night kondattam! #SuperFam #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/hoJWgpzEbx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2022
Conway, who has played one match in the IPL so far, is yet to find a footing for CSK. He had a forgettable debut where he was out for only 3 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022 opener.
CSK have had a tough start to this season with only one win in six matches.
Under the leadership of Jadeja, CSK have been found wanting in crunch situations which has resulted them in failing to cross the finishing line.
However, they will aim to get things back on track when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on April 21.