On the occasion of Eid, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players got together to spend some time with their loved ones at their team hotel. In a video posted on the four-time IPL champions' social media pages stars like MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and other can be seen indulging in food and other stuff. The family members of the cricketers also joined in and Dhoni, who is back as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the top post, could be seen interacting with kids.

Watch: MS Dhoni and Co. Celebrate Eid in Chennai Super Kings Camp

EIDhu Namma Kondattam!

Celebrating the festivities the SuperKings way#Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/HecryvhKVn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 3, 2022

Dhoni was reinstated as the CSK captain after Jadeja relinquished the top post to concentrate on his own game. After Dhoni took over, CSK beat SRH on Sunday. With the win CSK now have six points from nine matches with three wins.

The last time a change of captaincy happened in the middle of an IPL was in 2021 when Dinesh Karthik stepped down and Eoin Morgan took over KKR's reins. With his return to captaincy, Dhoni is now the oldest Indian captain in any T20 at the age of 40 years and 298 days. He surpassed Rahul Dravid, who had captained Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2013 at an age of 40 years and 268 days.

Promoted

Against SRH, CSK were asked to bat first and the MS Dhoni-led side posted 202/2 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a knock of 99 while Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 85. Hyderabad got their first wicket after 17.5 overs as T Natarajan dismissed Gaikwad.

Mukesh Choudhary then took four wickets as CSK restricted SRH to 189/6, registering a win by 13 runs.