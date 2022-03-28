Mohammed Shami made a grand start to his IPL career at Gujarat Titans as the veteran Indian paceman completely destroyed Lucknow Super Giants' top order in his team's first match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first was vindicated as Shami breathed fire in his opening spell, dismissing LSG captain KL Rahul off the very first delivery of the match.

Shami managed to induce an outside edge which was caught by wicket-keeper Matthew Wade. The umpire did not agree with the appeal and that forced Pandya to opt for the DRS. The "Ultra Edge"showed a clear edge and that was the end of Rahul's stay.

Shami wasn't done as he returned for his second over and clean bowled the dangerous Quinton de Kock with a peach of a delivery.

The Lucknow team found itself in trouble as Varun Aaron sent back Evin Lewis. Shami made things worse for the newcomer with yet another magical delivery to clean bowl Manish Pandey.

Shami's blistering spell left LSG four wickets down inside the powerplay in what is a disastrous start to their IPL journey.

Shami has been in tremendous form in the IPL over the past couple of seasons as he was the highest wicket-taker for his previous franchise Punjab Kings by a country mile.