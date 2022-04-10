Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), captained by KL Rahul, will enter their match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday with immense confidence after a last-over win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous IPL 2022 game. The crucial victory over DC will encourage KL Rahul to maintain the same playing XI and combination for this game. With the likes of Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya forming a strong and an in-form middle-order, Rahul can rely on the same batting stars to get the desired result and move ahead with utmost confidence. In the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan's brilliant recent performances mean LSG are in safe hands.

Here's a look at LSG's predicted XI for their game vs RR:

KL Rahul: Skipper Rahul has started off on a sound note with both the bat as well as the captaincy part. In four matches so far, Rahul has scored 132 runs, including a brilliant half-century and has led his team to three back-to-back wins after losing their opener.

Quinton de Kock: De Kock sprung back to form in LSG's last game against DC. He top-scored in the match with a magnificent knock of 80 runs off 52 balls.

Evin Lewis: With only 71 runs in 4 matches so far, Lewis hasn't had the best of starts to an IPL season. However, Rahul is expected to give Lewis another go, keeping in mind the immense potential the West Indian has to offer.

Deepak Hooda: The hard-hitter missed out in the last game vs DC and will be aiming to get back to his explosive best. Hooda has a strike-rate of 136.84 and has looked to be in control in the 4 games he has played for LSG so far.

Ayush Badoni: Badoni has clearly been the find of IPL 2022. The youngster has embraced the stage with full confidence and provides Rahul with the flexibility in the middle-order. Badoni hit a four and a six on successive balls vs DC to help the team get over the finishing line.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal has endured a slow start to IPL 2022 with 46 runs and 3 wickets so far in 4 matches. The all-rounder will be eager to stamp his authority as soon as possible and help the team get more wins under their belt going further into the tournament.

Jason Holder: Rahul will be hoping Holder gets into the thick of things pretty soon. Holder will be playing his 3rd match of IPL 2022 vs RR and LSG can expect a good performance coming from the lanky all-rounder from West Indies.

Krishnappa Gowtham: In the game vs DC, Gowtham bowled some excellent lines and lengths and made it harder for the batter to score off him. He ended with figures of 1/23 and showcased great control over his bowling.

Andrew Tye: The Australian pacer hasn't quite lived up to the potential so far in IPL 2022. However, taking him lightly is the last thing that the opposition batters would do as variations in Tye's armour could test even the best batters in the world on a good day.

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi enjoys a lot of confidence from skipper Rahul and has delivered on most occasions whenever he has been handed over responsibilities. He has taken 4 wickets in 4 matches so far and has been pretty economical as well, going at 6.81 run per over.

Avesh Khan: Avesh has continued to impress in IPL cricket and with 7 wickets in 4 games so far this season, bigger things are expected of this talented pacer.