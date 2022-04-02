The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team jumped to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table after their second win in three matches on Friday. KKR managed to comfortably chase down Punjab Kings' target of 138 runs as they secured a thumping six-wicket victory with more than five overs to spare at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two KKR players in particular, Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell, were the stars of the show. While Umesh demolished the PBKS batting with a four-wicket haul, Russell showcased his extraterrestrial finishing skills to remain unbeaten on 70 runs off just 31 balls. Looking at this all-round dominating performance from these star players, KKR posted a hilarious meme from the movie 'Andaaz Apna Apna' to congratulate Umesh for registering figures of 4/23 in four overs, which included a maiden as well.

The post was captioned "Kya khiladi hai Umesh" and had the likes of movie stars Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor and Aamir Khan with a line in hindi from the movie : "Ya Jhakaas, shabas mere cheetey, shabash".

Umesh dismissed PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar to cap his four top-notch wickets.

Umesh's exceptional performance also helped him take the lead in the race for the Purple Cap. With eight dismissals already in the tournament, he tops the list of the wicket-takers.

Promoted

On the other hand, Russell's brilliant knock also helped him get his hands on the Orange Cap with 95 runs in three matches.

KKR will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 6 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.