Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recovered from an early top-order collapse to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 wickets in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a target of 138, Andre Russell scored a whirlwind 70 off just 31 balls as KKR crossed the line with 33 balls to spare. Earlier, Umesh Yadav took four wickets for 23 as KKR managed to bowl out PBKS for a below-par total of 137. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for PBKS with a stunning 9-ball 31 while Kagiso Rabada also played a handy cameo down the order.

IPL 2022 Points Table

KKR registered their second win and have now registered four points in three games. Meanwhile, PBKS crashed to their first defeat of the season after beating RCB in their first game on March 27.

After the game, KKR sit at the top of the table, followed by Rajasthan Royals in second, Delhi Capitals in third, and Gujarat Titans in fourth. Lucknow Super Giants take the fifth spot, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in sixth and PBKS in seventh. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (8th), Mumbai Indians (9th), and SunRisers Hyderabad (10th) are the bottom three sides, having failed to win a game this season so far.

Orange Cap Race

After his knock of 70 off just 31 balls, Andre Russell leads the IPL Orange Cap with 95 runs in three matches. Faf du Plessis is in the second spot with 93 runs, followed by Ishan Kishan (81) in third place. CSK's Robin Uthappa occupies fourth spot with 78 runs, with PBKS' Bhanuka Rajapaksa (74 runs) in fifth place.

Promoted

Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav took four wickets against PBKS and is on top of the Purple Cap race with eight dismissals. His KKR teammate Tim Southee is second in the list with five wickets to his name. RCB all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga also has five wicket and occupies the third spot. Dwayne Bravo (4th) and Akash Deep (5th) complete the top five with four scalps each.