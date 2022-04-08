After almost a year, India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Deepak Hooda has finally opened up on his spat with Krunal Pandya. Incidentally, Hooda had alleged that Krunal Pandya was trying to pull him down and also warned him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again. Following the aftermath of that incident, Hooda left the Baroda team and joined Rajasthan to play domestic cricket. However, fate united them once again as both players are currently playing for LSG in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After both players were seen hugging each other during a game against Gujarat Titans, it seems that Hooda and Krunal have buried the hatchet, and focused on giving their best for the team.

Ahead of their game against the Delhi Capitals, Hooda spoke about his equation with Krunal, saying that the latter is like his "brother".

"Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG," Hooda told Dainik Jagran during an interaction.

"I was not watching the IPL auction. We met just like the other players at the team hotel. Whatever happened is in the past, and as I said, we both are playing for the same team and our goals, too, are the same," he added.

So far, LSG have won three of their four games in IPL 2022. They will now face Rajasthan Royals in their next match on Sunday, April 10.