After registering a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the first match, everything has gone south since then for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). DC were narrowly beaten in the last two games by Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. David Warner made his much-awaited debut for the team but it didn't go exactly as DC would've hoped for. DC are likely to make a change or two in their playing XI for their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here is how DC could line-up against KKR:

David Warner: It was disastrous DC debut for David Warner as he got out after scoring a 12-ball four. The veteran batter will aim to hit the ground running against KKR.

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw batted in a league of his own against LSG, scoring a counter-attacking 68. So far, Shaw has scored 109 runs in three matches, and will look to carry on with the same flow.

Sarfaraz Khan: Sarfaraz Khan played a decent cameo on his DC debut but will look to play a bigger knock if he wants to keep his place in the playing XI.

Rishabh Pant: Pant has been decent with the bat so far. The DC captain has played three games, and has scored 83 runs. Pant has got good starts but has failed to convert them into big knocks.

Tim Seifert: The New Zealander did open the innings in the first two games but lost his place to Warner in the previous match. However, with Rovman Powell yet to fire on all cylinders, Seifert might get the nod ahead in the playing XI.

Lalit Yadav: Lalit Yadav did not get the chance to bat in the last match after playing knocks of 25 and 48 not out. The all-rounder has also been handy with the ball.

Axar Patel: Apart from his exploits with the bat in the first game, Axar Patel has really struggled to get going this season. He has also been a bit expensive with the ball so far.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has had a disastrous start to his IPL career. After failing to contribute with the bat, Shardul has been pretty expensive with the ball.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm spinner has really come alive this season after going through a tough phase for the past two years. He has been by far DC's best player, having taken six wickets in three matches.

Mustafizur Rahman: Another player who has relaunched himself after going through a tough phase in his career. He has played two matches so far, taking three wickets and has been pretty economical.

Anrich Nortje: The South African speedster was retained by DC but missed the first two games due to an injury. He made his first appearance in the last game but had an expensive outing. Nortje will look to bounce back in the next game.

