A day before their match against SunRisers Hyderabad, MS Dhoni was reinstated as captain, as Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the leadership role. The change in captaincy could see some changes in the playing XI too. After a defeat vs Punjab Kings, CSK could make changes in their final XI and bring back Chris Jordan in place of Dwaine Pretorius. Pretorius went for plenty in their last game and hasn't been as influential as CSK would have wanted him to be. The all-round abilities of Jordan could help him make a comeback in the playing XI and guide CSK to winning ways. CSK are currently ninth with two wins from 8 games while SRH are placed fourth with five wins from 8 games.

Here's how CSK could line-up against SRH:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad hasn't been able to replicate his form from IPL 2021 and is clearly struggling at the moment. However, he may continue to get the backing of the team management going ahead in the tournament.

Robin Uthappa: Robin started the tournament brilliantly but sort of lost his touch with each passing game. In CSK's game vs PBKS, the right-hand batter scored only 1 run off 7 balls.

Mitchell Santner: The strategy of Santner coming one down is yet to be fully tested. The all-rounder has looked in good touch but is yet to score some big runs.

Shivam Dube: Dube will aim to regain his form with the bat and bring to the front some big-hitting abilities which he is known for.

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu scored 78 runs in 39 balls and almost pulled off a remarkable heist against PBKS in their chase of 188 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja stepped down as skipper to "focus on his game" and will look to improve his performances with both bat and ball with the pressure of captaincy no longer on his shoulders.

MS Dhoni: Dhoni seems to be back to his explosive batting form and continues to finish off games in own unique style. Back as the captain, he will look to salvage the season for the defending champions.

Chris Jordan: Pretorius went for 50 runs in his 4 overs in the last match and could make way for Jordan. The all-round abilities can help the Englishman claim his place back in the side.

Dwayne Bravo: Bravo's partnership breaking abilities have ben instrumental and he is CSK's leading wicket-taker this season.

Mukesh Choudhary: Mukesh has been a surprise package for CSK and hits ability to hit the deck hard and accurately have been a treat to watch for CSK fans. He also poses a threat with the new ball and has done well in the absence of Deepak Chahar.

Maheesh Theekshana: Theekshana was brilliant against RCB earlier in the tournament and CSK will look to get similar performances from him going further in IPL 2022.