Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 59 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday. Chennai are currently ninth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with eight points from 11 games, including four wins and seven defeats. The last time both sides met was on Match 33 when CSK came out on top with a three-wicket victory. What will be key for Chennai is how they replace Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Here's CSK's predicted XI vs MI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The opener has finally found his form for Chennai this season and played an important knock of 41 runs off 33 balls in his side's previous game to follow up on his 99 from a few matches back.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has been in fantastic form for Chennai and hammered 87 runs off 49 balls against Delhi. He will be aiming to build on his momentum, coming into the match with three back-to-back fifties to his name.

Shivam Dube: The all-rounder has become a crucial cog in Chennai's setup and is expected to impress vs MI.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu was dismissed cheaply against Delhi, registering only five runs off six balls. The batter will be hoping to improve on his previous outing.

MS Dhoni: The CSK skipper has been reliable with the bat for Chennai this year and has performed well in the middle. His return to captaincy has been the primary reason for CSK's return to form.

Moeen Ali: The all-rounder hasn't been consistent in IPL 2022. He will be aiming to find some form.

Robin Uthappa: The veteran was dismissed for a golden duck in the previous game. He hasn't been able to maintain the consistency from his earlier performances this season.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo took two wickets in CSK's previous fixture, conceding only 24 runs in 2.4 overs.

Simarjeet Singh: Simarjeet Singh is expected to keep his place in the playing XI and will be eyeing for consistency.

Maheesh Theekshana: The Sri Lankan took one wicket in four overs against Delhi and conceded 29 runs.

Mukesh Choudhary: The pacer was in blistering form the last time both these sides met and he also bagged two wickets against Delhi.

