The India Under-19 men's cricket team recently captured their fifth Under-19 World Cup title after they defeated England by four wickets and 14 balls remaining. The high-octane final was watched by many around the world as it put on display young stars of tomorrow in the limelight. The World Cup did eventually have a huge bearing on certain players who were able to bag their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts in the process. Players like Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Yash Dhull played huge roles and impressed many with their mature performances. However, Harnoor Singh and spinner Vicky Ostwal were unlucky to not attract any buyers and went unsold.

Bawa was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 2 crore while Hangargekar was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.5 crore. Skipper Dhull was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.

Here's a look at the three players to watch out for from India's U-19 World Cup-winning team (Bold H3):

1. Raj Bawa: All-rounder Raj Bawa can prove to be an exceptional signing for PBKS due to the player's all-round skills which proved to be quite a handful for the opposition during the World Cup. Bawa finished second in the list of most wickets taken by an Indian in the tournament as well as the list of most runs scored by an Indian. Bawa recorded nine wickets in six games and scored 252 runs at an average of 63.

Promoted

2. Rajvardhan Hangargekar:Although Hangargekar finished with only five wickets in the tournament, his zeal to take the attack to the opposition and have a positive attitude towards the game helped him land an IPL contract. The pacer also showcased that he isn't a mug with the bat as he scored some crucial runs down the order. He ended up with six sixes in the tournament.

3- Yash Dhull: India U19 skipper Yash Dhull did miss a couple of games due to Covid-19 during the tournament, however, he recovered well to end up with 229 runs at a phenomenal average of 76.33.