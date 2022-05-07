Left-handed batter David Warner reserved his best performance for his former franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 35-year-old scored 92 runs off just 58 balls to help the Rishabh Pant-led side post 207/3 in 20 overs and in the end, the side won the contest by 21 runs. This win helped Delhi Capitals to move to the fifth spot in the points table. After the win, Warner was seen in upbeat and he led the celebrations inside the dressing room.

Delhi Capitals posted a video on their Twitter handle in which Warner can be seen leading the celebrations in a team huddle. The maverick batter used the dialogue from Bollywood move "URI: The Surgical Strike" and he addressed his teammates, saying: "how's the josh?".

The teammates then shouted in unison saying "High Sir."

Warner had previously led SunRisers Hyderabad to IPL triumph in 2016 and he was the second-highest scorer in that edition, only behind then Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

However, midway during the 2021 season, Warner was removed as SRH captain and then he warmed the benches in the last few matches. The franchise did not retain the left-handed batter before the 2022 edition.

Delhi Capitals batted first against SRH and posted 207/3 in 20 overs owing to knocks of 92 and 67 from Warner and Rovman Powell.

Khaleel Ahmed then returned with three wickets as Delhi Capitals went on to win the contest by 21 runs.