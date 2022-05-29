For the first time, Rajasthan Royals have entered the final of IPL since 2008 and the Sanju Samson-led side will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans in the summit clash on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jos Buttler was at his scintillating best as he played an unbeaten knock of 106 to help RR chase down 158 with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. After the win, the entire RR camp erupted in joy and now they would be looking to go one step ahead and win the trophy.

After the match got over, Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult made a young fan really happy as he gave him his RR jersey.

In a video tweeted by the franchise, Boult can be seen interacting with the fan in the stands, and he goes on to make him really happy by giving him his jersey.

After receiving the jersey, the kid could not stop smiling and even posed for a picture.

How can you not love Trent Boult?



Watch him make a young fan's day after #RRvRCB. pic.twitter.com/YrWgRsAgsN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2022

In the match against RCB, Boult took one wicket and conceded 28 runs in his quota of four overs. Boult went on to dismiss Glenn Maxwell in the 14th over of the innings.

RR opted to bowl first and RCB managed to post just 157/8 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar top-scored with a knock of 58 while Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy returned with three wickets each for RR.

Buttler then went on to play a 106-run knock off just 60 balls with the help of 10 fours and 6 sixes to take RR over the line with 11 balls to spare. For RCB, Josh Hazlewood returned with two wickets.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will now face off in the IPL final on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.