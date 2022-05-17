For the first time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Delhi Capitals registered consecutive wins after emerging victorious over Punjab Kings by 17 runs on Monday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. However, the match did not start off on a good note for the Rishabh Pant-led side as opening batter David Warner was sent back to the pavilion on the very first ball of the game by Liam Livingstone. It was Warner's last-minute decision to take the strike on the first ball, and in the end, it backfired.

Punjab Kings had set the field for the right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan as he was all set to take the strike. However, at the last minute, Warner walked up to Sarfaraz and the left-handed batter took the strike.

On the first ball of the game, Warner ended up giving a simple catch to the backward point fielder and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Before the first ball was bowled, Murali Karthik who was on commentary for Star Sports, said: "What's interesting here is that when Liam Livingstone was getting ready to bowl, Sarfaraz was taking the strike, they set the field for the right-hander and suddenly David Warner decided that he wants to take the strike. So, they have changed the entire field and the batters have swapped ends."

Talking about the same after the dismissal, Karthik said: "Actually, if you saw Sarfaraz, he had already taken the guard and he trudged reluctantly towards the other end and now David Warner is going to do that? Might as well have allowed the right-hander to take strike."

In the game, Delhi Capitals posted 159/7 in 20 overs owing to Mitchell Marsh's knock of 63 runs off 48 balls.

Shardul Thakur then returned with four wickets as Delhi Capitals defended 159, defeating Punjab Kings by 17 runs.

Delhi Capitals have now moved to the fourth spot in the IPL points table.