The day of the IPL 2022 final began with a glittering closing ceremony that had special performances from Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But the main course for the day definitely was the cricketing action, which pitted newcomers and home team Gujarat Titans again Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL final has been generating a lot of interest among fans on social media and one man who knows how to play things up on this medium is former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer has made a name for himself post retirement from the sport with his witty tweets and the IPL final also provided the domestic cricket stalwart with an opportunity to come up with a unique post.

Jaffer used food analogies from both Gujarat and Rajasthan and added a bit of Rashid Khan effect in his tweet to come up with a funny tweet which has gone viral.

"Gujarati Thali with Afghan Jalebi or Daal baati churma served hot by Buttler?" Jaffer posted along with a video of his preview on the match.

Rajasthan Royals, who are playing their first final since winning the maiden IPL title in 2008, have not beaten Gujarat this season and will have their task cut out in front of a packed house.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat, putting the focus firmly on this season's Orange Cap leader Jos Buttler, who form with the bat will be crucial for the 'Men in Pink'.