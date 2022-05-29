Rajasthan Royals will be eyeing their second Indian Premier League title when they take on Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. After finishing seventh last season, RR retained the just three players -- Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- heading into the mega auction. The Royals then had a busy auction, acquiring the likes of Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore), Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6.5 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore) among others.

They finished the IPL 2022 league phase second on the points table behind GT, winning nine of their 14 games.

In the playoffs, RR lost to GT in Qualifier 1, before Jos Buttler's fourth century of the season powered them to an easy win over RCB in Qualifier 2.

Here's the summary of their league stage:

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: RR won by 61 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: RR won by 23 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB won by 4 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: RR won by 3 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 37 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: RR won by 7 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: RR won by 15 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RR won by 29 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: MI won by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR won by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: RR won by 6 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: DC won by 8 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: RR won by 24 runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: RR won by 5 wickets

Playoff Results:

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Qualifier 1: GT won by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RR won by 7 wickets