IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Updates: Gujarat Titans will take Rajasthan Royal in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams met twice earlier this season, including Qualifier 1, with GT running out victorious on both occasions. The Hardik Pandya-led GT have been highly impressive in their debut season in the IPL, and finishing the league stages as table-toppers. RR, on the other hand, will be aiming for their second IPL title, having lifted the title during the inaugural season back in 2008. Both teams are likely to remain unchanged for the summit clash. All eyes will be on Jos Buttler after the Englishman scored his fourth century of the season during RR's win over RCB in Qualifier 2. Buttler is also leading the Orange Cap race with 824 runs in 16 games. Yuzvendra Chahal will also look to take back the Purple Cap from Wanindu Hasaranga, who leads him due to a better economy rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

IPL 2022 Final Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad