Gujarat Titans will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. With qualification already under their belt, skipper Hardik Pandya could give Lockie Ferguson a look-in in place of West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph. Lockie could trouble the likes of Virat Kohli and others and pick up some early wickets with his raw pace.

Here's how GT can line-up for their RCB clash on Thursday:

Wriddhiman Saha: Saha has been the main man at the top of the order so far for GT. Ever since taking over from Wade, Saha has made the position his own with excellent knocks.

Shubman Gill: Although Gill's form has been quite questionable, he continues to play impressive cameos and get the team to quick starts.

Matthew Wade: Wade coming down the order has helped GT strengthen their batting depth. Wade's experience goes a long way in playing the situations well.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik's incredible numbers with the bat and the ball have been a big plus for GT. The skipper continues to lead from the front in the debut season for the team.

David Miller: Miller's finishing skills along with his acrobatics in the field provides GT with a fielding all-rounder.

Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia did finish games at the start of the season but has faded away in recent games. He will want to prove a point once again and score some crucial runs along with important wickets as well.

Rashid Khan: Rashid has bowled some incredibly crucial overs at the death overs. Although the wickets column hasn't been as consistent as we expect from him, his accuracy has been commendable versus some big batters.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore: Sai Kishore has impressed so far and Pandya could look to give the player a longer run in the final XI.

Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand pacer could replace Alzarri Joseph in the final XI. Lockie could trouble batters with his raw pace early on in the innings.

Yash Dayal: The Indian pacer gave away 27 runs in his three overs in the last match but he still provides variety with his left-arm medium bowling.

Mohammed Shami: Shami sprung back to form with an impressive outing vs CSK. He took 2 wickets in 4 overs and gave away only 19 runs.